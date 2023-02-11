Share:

ISLAMABAD - The head of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking post-arrest bail in the case related to his allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Sheikh moved the IHC through his counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan advocate and cited the state as respondent. He prayed to the court that this peti­tion may kindly be allowed and the petitioner be released on post-arrest bail till the final disposal of case on merits.

He stated in the petition that during the present campaign of political victimization, the petitioner was maliciously is­sued a notice under Section 160 CrPC after having procured a frivolous application from a dummy complainant.

He added that the petitioner sent reply of notice to SHO through his counsel but he refused to receive the same. He further said that the petitioner having observed the malicious intent of police and the government, filed a petition before the IHC on first February when the same was taken up for hear­ing on urgent basis and the court was pleased to issue notice to the IG and other police officials to appear before the High Court on 6th February while in the meanwhile operation of impugned notice was suspended. The petitioner said that af­ter having learnt about the said order, the police under the or­ders of political high-ups while acting in sheer violation of the order of the IHC had launched a crackdown upon the house of the petitioner without warrant and without associating the local police and forcibly entered into the house.