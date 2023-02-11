Share:

A returning officer on Saturday accepted the nomination papers filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid for by-election in NA-62 Rawalpindi constituency.

RO Nousheen Israr accepted the papers in presence of his representative as he was not allowed by the Adiala Jail authorities to appear in the election office. A day earlier, the RO asked Mr Ahmed to come for scrutiny of his nomination papers. She had also written a letter to the jail official in this regard.

Returning office said objections against the nomination papers of the AML chief could be submitted by Feb 13.

Talking to media, Mr Ahmed’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique said the jail officials had defied the orders of a magistrate by not appearing him before the RO.

He said Sheikh Rashid was being pressurised to change his loyalty but the former minister was stick to his stance of standing along PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The AML chief has been in the jail for few days after a court in Islamabad approved his judicial remand in a case pertaining to murder plot allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.