ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was confused between by-elec­tions and return to existing parliament.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, who is also the Feder­al Minister for Climate Change, said the “purpose of Imran Khan’s return to parliament was to interfere in the election of the caretaker government and abuse the parliament.”

In a series of tweets, she re­minded that the PTI insisted on accepting the resignation from the National Assembly for eight months and Imran Khan made claims that he did not recog­nize this Assembly and would not return to the House.

“After his resignation was ac­cepted, he was recalled to the Parliament and on his resigna­tions’ politics he had to face humiliation. He took a U-turn to Parliament from Zaman Park after the resigns were ac­cepted,” she maintained.

The minister said that the PTI’s nomenclature should be “Tehrik-e-U Turn” not Tehrik-e-Insaf. She added that it had become his habit to take a U-turn with his very decision and statement.

Sherry Rehman said the PTI lawmakers were still not returning to this parliament for representing the people rather they were coming to save Imran Khan’s politics. “Imran Khan fears that their politics will end after the res­ignations and dissolution of assemblies.