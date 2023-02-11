Share:

Islamabad - Special assistant to the prime Minister (SapM) on Youth affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday said sports were top priority of the federal government and all-out efforts were being made for the promotion and encouragement of games at all levels.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of women national Volleyball Championship here at the pakistan Sports Complex, she lauded the women players who featured in the championship. “women have been working hard in every field and proving their mettle,” she stressed. “They (women) are no less than men in any field. The government will support volleyball including all sports at all levels,” Shaza said.