Share:

ISLAMABAD - The stakeholders have urged to establish standards for driving schools to ensure quality training, in view of rising concerns about road safety.

Talking to APP here on Friday, a senior official of National Highways and Motorway Police on the condition of anonymity said, “Without proper regulations, there is a risk that individuals who receive their driver’s education from unqualified or poorly equipped schools may not have the skills and knowledge necessary to drive safely on the roads.”

He said, “Driving schools require various regulations including standards, training materials, instructors,and vehicles.” “The absence of standards can contribute to an increase in accidents and traffic violations,” he added. Additionally, he said, “The lack of regulations can also lead to corrupt individuals without proper qualifications or resources.”

He said, “These individuals may provide substandard training, putting both their students and other road users at risk.” To address the issues, many countries have established regulatory bodies to oversee the operations of driving schools, he said.