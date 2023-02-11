Share:

A six-year-old boy was shot dead near Qayyumabad area of Karachi on Friday night.

According to the father of a deceased child, his son was sitting in the car with his family when suddenly a stray bullet smashed the high-roof car glass and hit the child sitting on the back seat, which proved to be fatal.

The incident took place at 11 pm, he said. The deceased child was the eldest among five siblings.

After legal proceedings in Jinnah Hospital, the body was handed over to the heirs.

The police said that they are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

Separately, Karachi police on Friday arrested three dacoits who allegedly killed a citizen before his wife and children on Lyari Expressway last month.

Police said that they arrested three alleged dacoits who brutally murdered a citizen in front of his wife and children on Lyari Expressway on January 23. The accused used to loot citizens whose vehicles developed faults or tyre punctures.

The terrifying incident had taken place on January 23 when they surrounded a vehicle of a citizen travelling with his family but stopped on the Lyari Expressway after his car developed a fault.