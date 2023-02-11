Share:

Peshawar - Suspension of the local government representatives by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been challenged at the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Nowshera Tehsil Mayor Ishaq Khattak filed a writ petition in the PHC through his lawyer, making the ECP and provincial Election Commission respondents in the case.

The petitioner stated that the suspension of the elected LG representatives, ahead of the elections, was unfair and if the coming elections necessitated the suspension of elected representatives, the federal government should also relinquish power.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that while the budget for the local governments had been prepared recently, their suspension in the current circumstances was baffling.

“Local governments have been formed under Article 140 (A) of the Constitution, and their suspension means the suspension of this relevant Article, which the Election Commission is not authorised to do” the petition’s counsel added.

He further said conducting fair elections is the responsibility of the ECP. He demanded the court to declare the notification of LG representatives’ suspension as null and void