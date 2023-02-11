Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has posted Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari (PSP/ BS-19) as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Islamabad, informed sources on Friday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued while the newly appointed DIG (Operations) has assumed the charge, they said. Earlier, the services of Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, who was serving as City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, was placed on disposal of federal government by the provincial government through a notification. The vacancy of CPO Rawalpindi is vacant so far as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab has not appointed any new officer on the said post.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector (SI) Tariq Gondal, who was posted as SHO Police Station Race Course, has been transferred and appointed as SHO PS Rawat.