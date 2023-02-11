Share:

Peshawar - Export traders and manufacturers have urged the authorities to conduct a single check and examination of vehicles carrying export cargo rather than at multiple points to avoid huge financial losses and speed up the clearing process.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the issue was raised by a businessmen delegation led by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq in a meeting with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Commander, Brig Abdul Manan at its Regional office.

Apart from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Former Senior Vice President Ziaul Haq, the delegation also included former SCCI Senior Vice President Engr Saad Zahid, Khalid Shehzad, Dr Muqbool, Mumtaz Khan, Asif Khan, Mazharul Haq, Ejaz Ali Shah, and Khalid Khawaja.

Anti-Narcotics Joint Director RD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Incharge Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar, Aza Khel Dry port, IT branch, DDR Branch Karachi port, and Incharge Investigation Cell were also in attendance.

Muhammad Ishaq apprised Commander Brig Abdul Manan and other anti-narcotics force officials and meeting participants of the business community’s grievances and reservations regarding multiple checking, scrutiny, and examination of export-laden cargo consignments, which not only wastes time but also slows down the clearance process.

Ziaul Haq Saradi claimed that traders are suffering huge financial losses as a result of multiple times checking and scrutinising export cargo, and he demanded an end to the practice of re-examination after clearing export cargo at the Peshawar dry port.