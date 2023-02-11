Share:

The present federal and provincial governments do not have any concrete plan to provide relief to the people. The rulers are trying to complete the period by taking measures. There is a need for a clear plan of action to provide real relief to the people. Both PTI and PDM have brought the country close to bankruptcy. To strengthen the economy, there must be a compact economy. According to the monthly report of the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the rate of inflation increased by 4.7% in October, and the annual rate of inflation in the country has reached 38%.

The coalition government came to power with the agenda of ending inflation and giving relief to the people, but unfortunately, it is also following in the footsteps of the previous government. The rate of people living below the poverty level across the country has reached 33%. Inflation of the prices of basic commodities has exceeded 32% in the country for a few months. Rulers cannot make a policy without consulting the IMF. Tehreek-e-Insaf and the current coalition government have pledged Pakistan to the IMF. During the last three months, the price of essential commodities has increased mercilessly, which is unprecedented. Inflation has broken a thirteen-year record. Food prices have increased by 30% and electricity by 52%. The transporters have increased the fares to 62%.

There is not a single sector whose performance can be described as satisfactory. 22 crore people have tried Muslim League, PPP, and Tehreek-e-Insaf. It is not wise to give them a chance again and again. People should give opportunities to patriotic leadership to solve their problems.

IMRAN UL HAQ,

Lahore.