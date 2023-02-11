Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two officers of Pakistan Army embraced mar­tyrdom on Friday after an impro­vised explosive device (IED) went off during a sanitisation operation conducted on credible intelligence to deny terrorists any liber­ty of action in Kohlu area of Balochistan. Accord­ing to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the ensuing sani­tisation of the area, the IED exploded close to the leading party. The martyred soldiers were identi­fied as Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who em­braced Shahadat (martyrdom) and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

The sanitisation operation was continued in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace. It added that such cowardly acts by inim­ical elements could not sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. “The securi­ty forces are determined to neutralise their nefar­ious designs even at the cost of blood and lives,” the ISPR said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom Major Jawad and Captain Sa­gheer in operation against terrorists in Kohlu Ba­lochistan. In a statement on Friday, he said that our security forces are an obstacle in the way of terrorists’ evil intentions.