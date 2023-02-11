Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda defeated Army by 3-1 to retain the title of the national women’s volleyball championship that concluded at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, Chairman of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, President PVF Ch Iftikhar Ahmed, Malika Junaid and other dignities were also present at the concluding ceremony. The final was contested between Wapda and Army as the first set was won by Army with their strong defence by 26-24 points.

Wapda players then fought back well and never allowed Army to take advantage at any stage during the final by winning three consecutive sets with 25-18, 25-14 and 25-20 to retain the championship title.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) routed Sindh by 25-18, 25-10 and 25-15 to claim the third position in the championship. Azra Farooq of Wapda was declared the most valuable player of the championship while Tayyaba Ali of Wapda was named the best libero and Aleesha Junaid of Army the best setter of the championship