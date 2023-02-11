Share:

ISLAMABAD-World Bank has appreciated the pace of reforms for sales tax harmonisation. Mathew Verghis, Regional Director, World Bank, called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad Friday at FBR HQs. He was accompanied by Najy Benhassine, Country Director, and his team.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various initiatives of FBR for revenue mobilization and also reviewed the progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) being implemented with financial assistance of the World Bank. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project. The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base. The regional director in particular appreciated the progress made in harmonizing the sales tax. Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and expressed optimism that the program will further upgrade IT-based capacities of FBR for strengthening of tax administration. The FBR and World Bank agreed to continue cooperation in pursing the reforms agenda under the project.