LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Ali Rizwan reached the semifinals of U-18 and U-14 categories in the 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 here at the Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32 Main Gulberg Lahore on Friday. The highlight of the day was visit of Pakistan tennis ace Aisam ul Haq Qureshi to the venue, where he met with all the organizers and players and also watched the junior tennis players’ matches. Other notables present there were Khurram Nazir, former junior No.

1 and current tennis coach, players and their families. In the boys U-18 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Shahmir Dilshah 8-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Shahzaib Zahid 8-6, Ismail Ahmad beat Arman Kamran 8-4 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ibrahim Sufi 8-2. In the boys U-14 quarterfinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Bismel Zia 8-1, Hajra Suhail best Ohad-e-Mustafa 8-2 and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Huzaima Hameed 8-2. In the boys/girls U-12 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Aryan Hassan 8-1, Bismel Zia beat Muaz Shahbaz 8-0 and Hajra Suhail beat M Hazaim Hameed 8-1.

In the boys/girls U-10 quarterfinals, M Ibraheem Hassan Gill beat M Ahsan Bari 6-1, M Maaz Shahbaz best Aliyan Ali 6-1, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ayan Shahbaz 7-6 and Aimen Rehan beatShahnoor Umer 6-4.