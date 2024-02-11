31 candidates running for seats of office bearers, members of SHCBA

HYDERABAD - As many as 19 lawyers are contesting for the 6 seats of the office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Com­mittee (MMC). According to the final list of the contest­ing candidates which was issued here on Saturday, ad­vocates Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ghul­amullah Chang and Ishrat Ali Lohar are running for the slot of President.

The lawyers Hameedul­lah Dahiri, Peeral Majeed­ano and Rehana Nazeer Laghari have landed in the electoral fray for the seat of Vice President and ad­vocates Irfan Ali Bughio, Jahangir Khan Pathan and Raja Jawad Ali Sahar for the General Secretary.

The post of Joint Secre­tary is being contested by advocates Ghulam Mur­taza Shaikh, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar alias Sunny, Syed Shahzad Hyder Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio.

The lawyers Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Rizwana Hus­sain Mirbahar and Saad Salman Ghani are running for the seat of Library Secre­tary and advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur and Mumtaz Sa­chal Aiwan for the seat of Treasurer. The contestants for the seats of MMC include advocates Abdul Ahad Sa­hito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Nav­eed Ali Jesor, Osama Yousuf Parhyar, Sabir Ali Khoso, Saeeda Syed, Safdar Ali Pan­hwar, Shafi Muhammad Jis­kani, Shazeel Ali Memon and Taimoor Hussain Keerio.