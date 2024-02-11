Aisam elected PTF chief, vows to elevate Pakistan tennis

LAHORE - Pakistan tennis ace Aisamul Haq Qureshi has ascended to the presidency of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), with Col Zia Uddin Tufail (R) securing the role of secretary, and Arif Qureshi being named treasurer for the 2024-2028 tenure.
The election, which took place at the PTF SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad, saw Aisam Qureshi edging out Maj Gen Asghar Nawaz (R) in a closely contested battle for the presidency, with the final vote tally at eight to seven. Similarly, the secretary position witnessed a tight race, with Lt Col Zia Uddin Tufail (R) emerging victorious over Maj Suleman Junaid by the same margin. Arif Qureshi clinched the treasurer spot with nine votes against Umar Farooq’s six.
In an interview with The Nation, an elated Aisam expressed his gratitude and vision, saying, “First and foremost, I am thankful to the Almighty for this honor. Having dedicated 25 years to playing for my country and bringing it laurels, I am now poised to contribute to a new capacity as the president of the federation.”
The new PTF president outlined his ambitious agenda, which focuses on revitalizing Pakistan tennis through enhanced sponsorship, grassroots development, and nurturing international-caliber players to follow in the footsteps of icons like himself and Aqeel Khan. “My goal is to foster a culture of respect for players and coaches, enabling them to excel and bring glory to Pakistan,” he emphasized.
Highlighting his initiative, the ACE Tennis Academy, Aisam shared plans to expand the program and introduce structured training with international coaches. “Our aim is to host more ATF and ITF junior tournaments in Pakistan, providing our players with ample opportunities to improve their skills and international standings,” he added.
Emphasizing the importance of player welfare, the new PTF president pledged to increase prize money across junior and senior levels and offer substantial rewards and match fees to Davis Cup participants. “Respecting and incentivizing our players is crucial for their development and success on the international stage,” he remarked.
With a rich international playing career, Aisam is keen on leveraging his global contacts to foster collaborations that will offer Pakistani players greater exposure. “This initiative will enable our players to train abroad while also welcoming their athletes to compete with ours here. Such exchanges are crucial for maximizing our players’ exposure, enhancing their skills, and ultimately elevating their performance in both national and international competitions.
“As a player myself, I share a strong bond with fellow tennis players; they’re like brothers to me. I’m dedicated to advancing their welfare strictly on merit. I am determined to support their progress on merit and have plans for them in store that will professionalize and revolutionize Pakistan tennis,” Aisam concluded.