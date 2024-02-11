Sunday, February 11, 2024
Around 60 million voters went to polls on February 8

Around 60 million voters went to polls on February 8
Web Desk
3:36 PM | February 11, 2024
National

Around 60 million voters went to the polls on February 8 to elect their representatives.

According to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), more than 1.1 million election officials performed election duties.

Additionally, more than 0.7 million police and military officials stood guard across the country and outside polling stations, ensuring peace and order on Election Day.

FAFEN acknowledged the Election Commission of Pakistan for setting in place a hassle-free process of accreditation for observers.

