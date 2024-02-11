Asfandyar praises party workers’ efforts in elections

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) central chief Asfandyar Wali Khan praised the dedicated efforts of the party’s workers and office-bearers in the vigorous elec­tion campaign during the 2024 general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a special message to the party’s workers, Asfandyar commended both the candidates and workers for their tireless endeavors to connect with the voters and effectively communicate the party’s message. He highlighted the suc­cessful delivery of the party’s manifesto to every household in the province.

Emphasizing the ANP’s commit­ment to continuous political struggle, Asfandyar reiterated their dedication to fighting for the rights of the peo­ple of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged party workers to maintain unity and strength, encouraging them to follow the path laid out by their elders.