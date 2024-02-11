Big parties simply fall short of majority

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has emerged as the largest party with seventy three seats in the National As­sembly elections.

According to the unoffi­cial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan for 255 out of 265 seats, PPP has bagged fifty four seats followed by MQM 17 seats, Pakistan Muslim League and JUI (P) three seats each and two seats by Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. One seat each was won by Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Balochistan National Party and PML-Z. Independents have se­cured 100 seats.

According to the fresh update, the ECP has an­nounced to hold re-polling in multiple polling stations on February 15. The vote outcomes of the polling stations will be announced after the completion of the re-polling event.

The re-polling will be carried out at NA-88 Khushab-II (Punjab), re-polling will be organised in 26 polling stations af­ter a crowd of outrageous people torched voting ma­terial. The commission will hold re-polling at PS-18 Ghot­ki-I (Sindh) and PK-90 Kohat-I (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

The electoral watchdog had received complaints from parts of the country regarding snatch­ing and damaging of voting ma­terial in some polling stations so the polling process was post­poned. The commission also directed the regional election commissioner to submit a probe report in 3 days after receiving the complaints of vandalism at a polling station in NA-242 Ka­rachi Keamari(Sindh).

Though the winning party al­ways makes efforts to form a government if not secure a com­fortable majority. With the sup­port of allies, the major political parties form the government in the centre and provinces. The Independent backed by PTI are in large numbers but they are constitutionally not in a posi­tion to get reserved seats, so the other major political parties PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F are active to form the govern­ment in centre and other prov­inces, insiders in political par­ties shared.

Talking to The Nation, MWM Nasir Sherazi said that his par­ty is in contact with PTI to form a government in the centre. “We have an unconditional offer for PTI to merge their independent candidates with us to get re­served seats,” he said.

Political observers said that PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F have nearly 147 seats in centre so their chances are even bright to form the government in cen­tre. The results of remaining 09 seats will not make much differ­ence, they commented.

It may also be noted here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliated independent candi­date and lawyer Shoaib Sha­heen moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on challenging the results of the NA-47 Islam­abad-II constituency.

Shaheen was defeated by PML-N candidate Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who got the constitu­ency by bagging 102,502 votes. PTI’s backed member remained a runner-up as he received 86,396 votes. Sources said that other PTI’s backed independent members will also challenge the results soon. In the Sindh As­sembly, Pakistan Peoples Par­ty has emerged as the largest party with 84 seats, followed by MQM-Pakistan twenty-eight, Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-e-Islami two each. Inde­pendents won fourteen seats in the provincial assembly.

In Punjab Assembly, the PML-N has secured one hun­dred and thirty seven seats, PPP ten, Pakistan Muslim League eight, Istehkam e Pakistan Par­ty, PML-Z and TLP one each while one hundred and thir­ty seven independents also re­mained successful. Result of one seat is still awaited.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As­sembly election, out of 112 seats, ninety independents emerged victorious. JUI (P) bagged sev­en, PML-N five, PPP four, Ja­maat-e-Islami three, PTI Par­liamentarians two and Awami National Party one. One result has been withheld. In Baloch­istan Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians lead the tally with eleven seats, followed by PML-N and JUI (P) with nine seats each. Balochistan Awami Party secured four, National Par­ty three and Awami National Par­ty two seats. Independents also remained successful on six seats. Balochistan National Party, Ba­lochistan National Party (Awa­mi) and Haq Do Tehreek Baloch­istan each secured one seat.