Sunday, February 11, 2024
Bilawal condemns Larkana shooting, expresses sorrow over deaths

Web Desk
9:20 PM | February 11, 2024
National

 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the firing incident in Larkana district.

In a statement released by the PPP Media Cell, Bilawal expressed deep sorrow over the tragic killing of six people, including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the Mahotta Police Station.

“My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased persons, including the martyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident,” Bilawal stated in the release.

The PPP chief demanded that the perpetrators of the incident be swiftly brought to the book.

