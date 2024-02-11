Sunday, February 11, 2024
Brad Pitt presents Bradley Cooper with award, recognizes talent

Agencies
February 11, 2024
LOS ANGELES   -   During Thursday’s Santa Barbara Inter­national Film Festival, renowned actor Brad Pitt bestowed his long­time friend Bradley Cooper with the Outstanding Performer of the Year award. Pitt lauded Cooper for his remarkable performance in the film Maestro, which Pitt hailed as a “masterwork.” In his tribute, he remarked on the similarities he shares with Cooper, joking about their shared status as movie su­perstars and their common names. Reflecting on Bradley’s portrayal of Phil in The Hangover, he high­lighted the subtleties of his perfor­mance, particularly his ability to enjoy the irreverence of his co-star Alan, played by Zach Galifianakis. Furthermore, the 60 year old star praised American Hustle actor’s directorial debut in A Star Is Born, emphasizing the high standards set by previous iterations of the film and Cooper’s exceptional execution in the role. In discussing his perfor­mance in Maestro.

Agencies

