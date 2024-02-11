Careers unchartered

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the challenges faced by psychology students in Pakistan, particularly concerning unpaid internships, limited job opportunities, and low salaries. These issues demand our immediate attention as they not only affect the future of these students but also have a broader impact on the field of psychology in our country.
Firstly, the prevalence of unpaid internships in the field of psychology has become a significant obstacle for students seeking practical experience. It is disheartening to see talented and dedicated students invest their time and effort in internships without any financial compensation. This practice not only hampers their ability to sustain themselves but also perpetuates inequality in access to valuable learning experiences.
Furthermore, the limited job opportunities for psychology graduates have become a pressing concern. Despite the growing awareness of mental health issues in Pakistan, the job market remains highly competitive. Many graduates find themselves struggling to secure a position that aligns with their education and skills, leading to frustration and disillusionment.
To compound the problem, even when students manage to secure a job, the salaries offered are often disproportionately low. The financial reward for the years of dedication, hard work, and expenses incurred during education is inadequate. This discourages many talented individuals from pursuing a career in psychology, which, in turn, hinders the development of the field in our country. In light of these challenges, I urge relevant authorities and stakeholders to consider the following measures: Advocate for fair compensation for psychology interns to ensure that all students have equal access to practical experience.
Encourage the establishment of more positions in the field of psychology by collaborating with healthcare institutions, educational organisations, and government agencies.
Promote competitive salaries for psychology professionals, commensurate with their qualifications and expertise.
By addressing these issues, we can create a more equitable and appealing environment for psychology students in Pakistan. This, in turn, will contribute to the growth and development of the field and, most importantly, improve the mental health services available to our citizens.
It is our collective responsibility to support the next generation of psychologists and ensure that they have the opportunities and incentives they need to excel in their chosen profession. I hope this letter serves as a call to action and encourages a broader dialogue on this pressing matter.
UROOJ ZAFAR,
Karachi.