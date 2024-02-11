Child rescued after 60 hours under rubble

MANILA - A three-year-old girl has been rescued from a landslide in southern Philippines sixty hours after she was buried.

Rescuers had given up hope of finding more survivors, and hailed the rescue of the child on Friday as “a miracle”.

The landslide took place near a gold min­ing village of Masara in the Davao de Oro prov­ince in the Mindanao region on Tuesday.

Officials say 35 peo­ple have died and about 77 others are missing.

Photos and video posted on the Philippine Red Cross Facebook page on Friday show rescue workers carry­ing the girl, wrapped in an emergency blanket and hooked to an oxy­gen tank, into a hospital in nearby Mawab mu­nicipality. Edward Ma­capili, a disaster agency official of the Davao de Oro province, said “it’s a miracle,” adding that searchers had believed those missing were probably dead.

He told AFP: “That gives hope to the rescu­ers. A child’s resilience is usually less than that of adults, yet the child survived.” Davao de Oro provincial disaster chief Randy Loy told the news conference: “We’re still hoping to save more people even after four days.”

But he warned that that they “can’t really guarantee their chanc­es of survival” after 48 hours. The landslide struck Tuesday night, destroying houses and engulfing three buses and a jeepney - a type of minibus - waiting to pick up workers from the gold mine. Landslides are a fre­quent hazard across much of the Philip­pines because of the mountainous terrain, heavy rainfall, and widespread deforesta­tion from mining and illegal logging.