China’s auto parts import value down 12.4pc in 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 10 - China’s auto parts im­port value fell 12.4 percent year on year to 29.84 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, data from the General Adminis­tration of Customs showed. However, auto parts im­port value increased by 9.1 percent in December 2023 compared with a year earli­er, totaling 3.01 billion U.S. dollars. Last year, China’s new car sales exceeded 30 million units for the first time, up 12 percent year on year. Vice Minister of Com­merce Sheng Qiuping said at a press conference earli­er this month that car own­ership had reached 340 million in China -- ranking first in the world.