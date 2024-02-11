Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China’s auto parts import value down 12.4pc in 2023

APP
February 11, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BEIJING, Feb. 10   -  China’s auto parts im­port value fell 12.4 percent year on year to 29.84 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, data from the General Adminis­tration of Customs showed. However, auto parts im­port value increased by 9.1 percent in December 2023 compared with a year earli­er, totaling 3.01 billion U.S. dollars. Last year, China’s new car sales exceeded 30 million units for the first time, up 12 percent year on year. Vice Minister of Com­merce Sheng Qiuping said at a press conference earli­er this month that car own­ership had reached 340 million in China -- ranking first in the world.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024