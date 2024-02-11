CM Naqvi lauds LEAs for smooth conduct of elections

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Head Office at Qurban Lines and reviewed the monitoring process through the Dig­ital Wall. He inspected the monitor­ing system of Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Safe City projects being connected through the cam­eras. He shook hands with the staff members of the Safe Cities Author­ity and commended them on doing an effective monitoring work. The CM paid a visit to the Anti Graded Command, Control and Communication Centre and conversed with the communication offi­cers. He also visited the Data Centre. The MD PSCA briefed him about the monitoring system. The CM chaired a meet­ing at the Head Office of PSCA in which complete satisfac­tion was expressed over making ex­cellent arrangements along with an effective security plan. Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the Cabinet Commit­tee for Law & Order, administration, police, and the law enforcement in­stitutions. “People used their right to franchise in a peaceful environment across Punjab. The whole team per­formed their national obligation in a very nice manner for holding trans­parent, free and fair elections. An important phase for holding the gen­eral elections passed away peace­fully by the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to the day and night hard work of the Punjab government. We profoundly thanked Allah Almighty on the holding of general elections peacefully and nicely,” he said. The police, administration and the law enforcement agencies jointly main­tained the law and order in the province, he mentioned. “Excellent security arrangements in every city of Punjab including Lahore had been made,” he added. The IG Po­lice, Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, MD PSCA and officials concerned were also present.

CM OPENS POLICE KHIDMAT MARKAZ AT SHADMAN

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Police Khidmat Markaz ‘Abshar’ at Shadman (Jail Road) here on Saturday. He visited the Khidmat Markaz and undertook a test drive by sitting in the driving simulator. He inspected the counters being established for the facilitation of the general public at the Khidmat Markaz. He witnessed various sections of the Khidmat Markaz and reviewed fa­cilities being provided to citizens. The CM monitored the self-kiosk machine at the Khidmat Markaz and appreciated the excellent ar­rangements being made for citi­zens besides commending the IG Police and his team. The CM apprised that two self-kiosk ma­chines have been installed at the Khidmat Markaz where citizens can themselves inquire about the provision of facilities at the Khid­mat Markaz. IG Police Doctor Us­man Anwar briefed him about the Khidmat Markaz. The CCPO La­hore, Secretary Health, DIG Opera­tions, CTO and officials concerned were present.