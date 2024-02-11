CPO orders crackdown on jubilant firing

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia Saturday directed the police officers to launch a crackdown on display of weapons and jubilant firing across the district. He said it was the first and foremost duty of police to provide safety and security to lives and properties of masses in addition to maintaining law and order. After general election, incidents of jubilant firing were reported from many parts of the district which created chaos and terror among people.
He said supporters of winning candidates should not take the law into their hands as the government had already imposed ban on display of weapons and firing into the air. The police would take strict action on violation of law without any discrimination if anyone tried to take the law in their hands. He directed the SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to take action against the violators. In this connection, special squads should also be constituted at police station level which would take prompt action on the complaint of display of weapons and jubilant firing, he added.
TWO BODIES FOUND FROM FAISALABAD
Bodies of two sexagenarians were found from different parts of Faisalabad during the last 12 hours. A police spokesman said here on Saturday that some passersby witnessed a corpse of a 65-year-old man near Saleemi Chowk, Satiana Road, and informed the police.
Similarly, a body of a 65-year-old man was found from a deserted place near Fish Farm on Satiana Road and both corpses were dispatched to mortuary for postmortem while an investigation for their identification is under progress, he added.