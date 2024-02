Sixth death anniversary of iconic human rights advocate Asma Jahangir is being observed today.

She was born on January 27, 1952 in Lahore to human rights pioneer Malik Jilani.

Asma Jahangir's fearless and tireless struggle for democracy and human rights and her humanitarian role for women and lawyers will always be remembered.

She was posthumously awarded the Nishan e Imtiaz.

Asma Jahangir died on this day in 2018.