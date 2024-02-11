Following recent elections in Pakistan, concerns raised by the United King­dom, Britain, and the European Union have spurred a call for investiga­tions into alleged irregularities, stressing the need for transparent and fair electoral processes. This pressure on the Biden administration underscores the pivotal role of democratic principles, emphasising the necessity for account­ability to ensure the integrity of the democratic process in Pakistan.

The primary contest between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s party and candidates supported by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, both claiming vic­tory, has intensified the electoral landscape. The elections, held for 265 seats in the National Assembly, saw allegations of interference, arrests of activists, and claims of irregularities, prompting concerns from both the UK and the EU. Nu­merous members of parliament and congressmen have expressed grave con­cerns about the lack of transparency in Pakistani elections, fuelling the urgent need for accountability and scrutiny of electoral practices. As staunch advo­cates for democracy and human rights, the Biden administration faces increas­ing pressure to address these concerns and advocate for measures upholding the principles of free and fair elections in Pakistan. The EU statement highlight­ed a “lack of a level playing field,” attributing it to the inability of some political actors to contest the elections and restrictions on freedom of assembly, expres­sion, and internet access. Similarly, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office noted “undue restrictions” on freedoms of expression and assembly, along with violence and attacks on media workers.

Notable UK lawmakers, including Members of Parliament Ro Khanna and Il­han Omar, echoed the concerns, with Khanna asserting that “the military is in­terfering and rigging the result.” The statements from the EU and the UK For­eign and Commonwealth Office, while considered relatively mild by some experts, indicate a global recognition of the need for transparent and fair elec­toral processes. The global community, including the United Kingdom, Britain, and the European Union, has committed to working with the next government, refraining from congratulating any candidate or party until concerns about the fairness and inclusivity of the elections are addressed.

The mounting pressure on the Biden administration to advocate for inves­tigations into alleged rigging in Pakistani elections underscores the universal importance of transparent and fair electoral processes in fostering democra­cy. The call for accountability and scrutiny resonates not only in Pakistan but also globally, reaffirming the collective commitment to upholding democratic values and principles.