Sunday, February 11, 2024
DPO holds open court

Agencies
February 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Mu­hammed Faisal Kamran held an “Open Kutchery” at Saddar Sargoda police station. The SHO, investigation officers, plaintiffs of cases, and a large number of local residents participated in it. The DPO issued orders to officers to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs on merit. Depart­mental action orders were issued against officers who were neglecting their duties. He said that the aim of open kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and solve their prob­lems on their doorsteps.

