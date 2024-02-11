ECP bars ROs to issue final results of 10 NA and 16 provincial assembly seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred the Returning Officers (ROs) to issue the final results of several National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

A four-member bench headed by chief election commissioner held the hearing of alleged alteration in the election result of NA-48.

“We were ahead with the lead of 50,000 votes as per the Form-45 but the Returning Officer issued the Form-47 and changed our victory into defeat,” the counsel of PTI candidate Ali Bukhari argued.

The ECP issued notice to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party backed candidate Raja Khurram Nawaz and barred the RO to issue the final notification of NA-47 and NA-48.

Meanwhile, ECP also barred the ROs to issue the final results of PK-73, PK-79, PK-80 and PK- 82. PTI backed Taimoor Jhagra and Kamran Bangash had challenged the results from PK-79 and PK-82 respectively.

Moreover, the results of NA-28, NA-49 Attock, NA-50 Attock, NA-55 Rawalpindi, NA-63 and NA-65 were also challenged in the ECP.

Talking about the seats of provincial assemblies, the results of PB-1, PP-11, PP-20, PP-14, PP-16, PP-31, PP-33 and PP-59 were also challenged in the ECP.

Meanwhile, the ECP also barred the RO to issue the final result of NA-15 Mansehra from where PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was defeated by a PTI backed independent candidate.