Sunday, February 11, 2024
ECP directs re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies on Thursday

Web Desk
9:05 AM | February 11, 2024
The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed a re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on Thursday.

According to an ECP spokesman, the commission has withheld the results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I constituencies due to the wastage of polling materials.

The results of these constituencies will be announced after 15th of this month.

The Commission ordered re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88, following the burning of polling material by a crowd at the Returning Officer’s office.

The commission has mandated the re-polling of 2 polling stations in Ghotki due to the snatching and destruction by unknown miscreants and 25 polling stations in PK-90 Kohat.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

