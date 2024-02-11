Elections 2024: PPP emerges leading political party in district Multan

MULTAN - Pakistan People Party, once again, managed to win the masses’ con­fidence from district Multan as it grabbed three national assembly and four provincial assembly seats. In Elections 2018, PPP had won only one provincial seat from Mul­tan. However, during Elections 2024, In national assembly seats, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gi­lani won from NA 148. Similarly, Syed Ali Musa Gillani and Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani won seats from NA 151 and NA 152 (Shujabad).

Similarly, four candidates of PPP named Syed Ali Haider Gilani (PP-213), Wasif Raan (PP-213), Iqbal Siraj (PP-220), and Kamran Abdullah (PP-221) won provincial assembly seats. The recent victory of the Pakistan People Party in Multan is termed a revival of the PPP across the district. Apart from this, Independent candi­dates secured two national assembly seats including Aamir Dogar (NA-149) and Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (NA 150). In provincial as­sembly seats, five independent candi­dates remained winner. The indepen­dent candidates who won their seats are Waseem Khan Badozai (PP-214), Moin Riaz Qureshi (PP-215), Adnan Dogar (PP-216), Nadeem Qureshi ( PP- 217) and Ayaz Bodla (PP-222). Pakistan Muslim League N could win only one seat of national assembly. Rana Qasim Noon (NA-153) secured a comfortable victory from tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala. In the provincial assembly, three PML N candidates including Salman Naeem (PP-218), Nazik Kareem (PP-223), Laal Joyia registered their victory. After the re­count in National Assembly constitu­ency NA-148, the number of votes ob­tained by former PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani increased on Saturday.

Upon the request of Independent candidate Barrister Taimur Malik, the process of verification of Form 45 was carried out in the RO office. Resultantly, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani secured victory with 67,377 votes, while Taimur Malik remained runner-up with 67,047 votes.

According to Form 47, Gilani had defeated Taimur Malik by a lead of 293 votes previously in the first count. After recounting, Gilani’s lead increased to 330 votes.