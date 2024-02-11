Experts say independent candidates may face legal, constitutional challenges despite win

ISLAMABAD - The independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are likely to face legal and constitutional challenges to form the government despite winning seats in the general elections, experts have said. Advocate Syed Noman Bukhari, senior legal and constitutional expert told APP on Saturday that under the law, the independent candidates after win­ning elections were required to join a political party within a spec­ified period and form government.

In the 2018 election, he said, several independent candidates of the KP Assembly joined the Balo­chistan Awami Party and joined the coalition government of PTI. Noman Bukhari said that joining a political party by independent candidates was a legal require­ment to obtain perks and privileg­es besides women-reserved seats.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Taimur Salim Jhagra told reporters here that consultation on all issues in­cluding legal and constitutional obstacles had been started and all decisions would be taken with consultation by the politi­cal leadership. PTI-backed candi­dates have obtained a maximum number of seats from Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Chitral, Bannu, Mohmand, Khyber and Mardan.

In Peshawar, PTI-backed in­dependent candidates won four seats out of five of the National As­sembly and six out of 13 Provincial Assembly seats. Political stalwarts that lost the election 2024 include PTI Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak on NA-23 Now­shera-I, KP PMLN Information Sec­retary Ikhtair Wali Khan, former Environment Minister Wajid Ali Khan in Swat, JIP Central Ameer Maulana Sirajul Haq. Professor Dr A.H. Hilali, Chairman Political Sci­ence Department at the University of Peshawar told APP that the par­ticipation of large numbers of vot­ers in the 2024 election reflected the people’s unshakable trust in the electoral process.