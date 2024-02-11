Farmers advised to ensure early cotton cultivation

FAISALABAD - Agri­culture experts have advised farmers to ensure early culti­vation of cotton crops to get bumper production. Accord­ing to Assistant Director Ag­riculture (Extension) Rizwan Amir Khan, cotton is a pre­cious cash crop which plays a pivotal role in stabilizing the national economy in ad­dition to mitigating financial constraints of the growers due to its attractive market value. He said that early cul­tivation of the cotton crop would give bumper yield as pest attack was witnessed in a low number during this sea­son. He said that growth of cotton plants in early cultiva­tion also remained excellent which helped improve quality and quantity of the produc­tion. Therefore, the growers should prefer to cultivation cotton crops from Febru­ary 15 to March 15 in the fields from where sugarcane, canola, raya and mustered crops were harvested. The farmers should also use ap­proved varieties of cotton in­cluding FH-333, CKC-6, CKC-3 and Hataf-3 as these variet­ies have sufficient resistance against seasonal diseases and pest attack. He said that the farmers should ensure the number of cotton plants up to 12,000 per acre to get bumper yield. The agriculture department has activated its field staff to visit farms and guide the growers about cot­ton cultivation by using latest techniques, he added.