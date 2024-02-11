Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 25

First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 25
Agencies
February 11, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee announced on Saturday that the crescent moon of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was not sighted across the country, and the revered Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night falling between February 25, and 26. Maulana Abdul Kha­beer Azad, the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, announced on Saturday that no evidence of the crescent was sighted across the coun­try, and the 1st of Shaban 1445 Hijri is set to start on Monday. Following the an­nouncement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs promptly issued a notifica­tion to inform the public of the official decision.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024