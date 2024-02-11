First Shaban on Monday; Shab-e-Barat on night of Feb 25

ISLAMABAD - The Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee announced on Saturday that the crescent moon of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was not sighted across the country, and the revered Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night falling between February 25, and 26. Maulana Abdul Kha­beer Azad, the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, announced on Saturday that no evidence of the crescent was sighted across the coun­try, and the 1st of Shaban 1445 Hijri is set to start on Monday. Following the an­nouncement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs promptly issued a notifica­tion to inform the public of the official decision.