Four dacoits shot dead, police official embraced martyrdom after encounter

DG KHAN - At least four dacoits were killed and an official of Elite Force embraced martyrdom after an exchange of firing in limits of Kot Mubarak Police station in Dera Ghazi Khan. According to Regional Police Offi­cer Sajjad Hussain, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SHO Kot Mubarak pursued members of the Ladi and Marari Gangsters, who were believed to be planning heinous crimes in the area. Upon en­countering the police presence, the armed dacoits opened gunfire at them. After an exchange of fir­ing for four hours, four dacoits were shot dead. One police official namely Muhammad Shehr Yar em­braced martyrdom. Two dead dacoits are identi­fied as Irfan Mareri and Kashif Rind. However, the identity of the other two was not yet ascertained.