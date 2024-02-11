Four suspects involved in aerial firing held

MULTAN - Police claimed to have arrested four suspects involved in aerial firing while celebrating jubi­lations for elections and re­covered illegal weapons from their possession. According to the spokesperson for the police, a video of aerial fir­ing went viral a day before while celebrating the victory of the elections in the limits of the Shah Shams police sta­tion area. CPO Sadiq Ali took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate ar­rest of the accused. A special team consisting of SHO Shah Shams police station Muham­mad Imran Gill and other po­lice officials was formed and the police team took timely action and arrested the four suspects involved in the in­cident. The police have also recovered two SMG rifles, 30-bore pistols and bullets from them. Cases have been registered against the arrest­ed accused in Shah Shams police station for exhibiting weapons and aerial firing by violating Section 144.