Funeral of martyred Add’l SHO offered in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The funeral of the Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani, who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists here in Sub-Division Darazinda on Saturday, has been offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Po­lice Lines with full official protocol and honour.

The funeral was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ullah, SP City Ishaq Khan and other senior police officers, civil officers, social dignitaries and a number of people from civil society.

The RPO, DC Dera, AC Dera and SPs presented a sa­lute to the coffin of the martyred cop. The wreaths were laid on the coffin and prayers were offered for the elevation of martyr’s ranks. Later, the coffin was sent to the native town of the martyred policeman for burial.

RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti, speaking on this occa­sion, said that another policeman rendered his life for the safety of the motherland. He said the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain.

It is worth mentioning here that Additional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani was martyred and two ter­rorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place after a terrorist attack on a policeman.

The Additional SHO was going to Darazinda police station for his duty when some unknown terrorists targeted him on the way with firearms in the Mor­gah area.

The policeman retaliated against the terrorist at­tack. In exchange of fire, the Additional SHO was mar­tyred while two terrorists were also killed.