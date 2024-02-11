General Elections witness participation of 60m voters

LAHORE - Ap­proximately 60 million voters went to the polls on February 8 to elect their representatives in 265 National Assembly and 590 Provincial Assembly constituen­cies in one of the country’s most competitive political contests. Ac­cording to the preliminary report of the Free and Fair Election Net­work (FAFEN), more than 1.1 mil­lion election officials performed election duties. They ensured the integrity of voting and counting processes at the polling stations, which largely remained free of controversy. Additionally, more than 0.7 million police and mili­tary officials stood guard across the country and outside polling stations, ensuring peace and order on Election Day. FAFEN acknowl­edged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for setting in place a hassle-free process of accredi­tation for observers, indicative of the Commission’s greater focus on increasing the transparency of electoral processes.

PPPP’S MIAN ALAMDAR ABBAS QURESHI WINS PP-269 ELECTION

Pakistan Peoples Party Parlia­mentarian (PPPP), Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi has won the Pun­jab Assembly election from PP-269, Muzaffargarh-II by securing 34,588 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Re­turning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Iqbal Khan, an in­dependent candidate who bagged 33,082 votes.