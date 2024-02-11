Gold rate declines by Rs1,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs214,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs215,500 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs183,728 from Rs184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,416 from Rs169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 re­spectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,045 from $2,053, the Associa­tion reported.