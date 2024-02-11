HCCI President, office bearers felicitates newly elected MNAs, MPAs

HYDERABAD - The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Adeel Sid­diqui, Patron in chief Mu­hammad Akram Rajput, Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, senior Vice President Na­jam Uddin Qureshi, and vice president Awais Khan on Saturday felicitated newly elected MNAs and MPAs of the city. They congratulated MNAs including Syed Was­eem Hussain, Professor Ab­dul Aleem Khanzada, Tariq Shah Jamotand and MPAs including Nasir Hussain Qureshi, Rashid Khan, En­gineer Sabir Hussain Qaim­khani, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro and Inde­pendent candidate Rehan Rajput. According to a press release issued here, the HCCI President and office bearers said that although everyone has their own motive, how­ever, we should have to work for the future and prosper­ity of the country by setting aside differences to stabilize the country both politically and economically. They also urged to improve the eco­nomic policies so that the Industrial sector could be strengthened and overcome unemployment. While as­suring their full support, the Business community said that they would work with the new government and take collective efforts to face economic challenges, control inflation, enhance exports, and foreign ex­change reserves, and revive the economy.