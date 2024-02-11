Huge fire breaks out in Mughal Sarai gutting 20 shops

RAWALPINDI - A huge fire broke out in Mu­ghal Sarai Market in Raja Ba­zaar, gutting 20 shops com­pletely and partially damaging five shops in the wee hours of Saturday, informed sources.

The traders claimed loss of millions of rupees and de­manded compensation from government, they said.

The shops deals in gar­ments, accessories of the garments, hosiery, artificial jewellery, hand bags and deco­ration pieces. According to eyewitnesses and owners of the shops, the fire broke out in market in Raja Bazaar which spread rapidly and engulfed ground floor shops. “The mar­ket was totally closed when the flames of fire reached out to nearby shops,” they said.

After seeing the smoke and flames of fire rising sky high, the watchmen of the market informed Rescue 1122 regard­ing the incident.

The fire brigade and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and started rescues operation and prevented the spread of the fire to other markets in Raja Bazaar. The firefighters brought the fire under control after hectic effort of more than seven hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Us­man Gujar told media that over 50 firefighters were mobilized to tackle the fire and conduct rescue operations. Their ef­forts were focused on bring­ing the flames under control and preventing further spread to nearby establishments, he said. He said that the initially, fire erupted in a shop which spread to four shops and then it spread in other adjoining shops as the market deals in such items which caught the fire easily.