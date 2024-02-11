Huge fire breaks out in Mughal Sarai gutting 20 shops

RAWALPINDI - A huge fire broke out in Mughal Sarai Market in Raja Bazaar, gutting 20 shops completely and partially damaging five shops in the wee hours of Saturday, informed sources.
The traders claimed loss of millions of rupees and demanded compensation from government, they said.
The shops deals in garments, accessories of the garments, hosiery, artificial jewellery, hand bags and decoration pieces. According to eyewitnesses and owners of the shops, the fire broke out in market in Raja Bazaar which spread rapidly and engulfed ground floor shops. “The market was totally closed when the flames of fire reached out to nearby shops,” they said.
After seeing the smoke and flames of fire rising sky high, the watchmen of the market informed Rescue 1122 regarding the incident.
The fire brigade and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site and started rescues operation and prevented the spread of the fire to other markets in Raja Bazaar. The firefighters brought the fire under control after hectic effort of more than seven hours.
Rescue 1122 spokesman Usman Gujar told media that over 50 firefighters were mobilized to tackle the fire and conduct rescue operations. Their efforts were focused on bringing the flames under control and preventing further spread to nearby establishments, he said. He said that the initially, fire erupted in a shop which spread to four shops and then it spread in other adjoining shops as the market deals in such items which caught the fire easily.