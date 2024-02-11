Independent NA candidate joins PML-N

LAHORE - An independent candidate from National Assembly Constituency, NA- 253, Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti Saturday announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-N taking its tally in the National Assembly to 76. Mian Mohammad Khan Bugti won from NA- 253 Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti constituency by getting 46683 votes.
Mian Shehbaz Sharif talked to Bugti on phone and welcomed him into the party fold. Mohammad Bugti expressed confidence in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. He said he did not get the PML-N ticket, but now he was joining the party.