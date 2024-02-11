Independent NA candidate joins PML-N

LAHORE - An independent candidate from National Assem­bly Constituency, NA- 253, Mian Muhammad Khan Bugti Saturday announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-N taking its tally in the National Assembly to 76. Mian Mohammad Khan Bugti won from NA- 253 Kohlu, Harnai, Dera Bugti constitu­ency by getting 46683 votes.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif talked to Bugti on phone and welcomed him into the party fold. Moham­mad Bugti expressed confidence in the leader­ship of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif and party president Mian Shehbaz Sharif. He said he did not get the PML-N ticket, but now he was joining the party.