‘Independents’ steal spotlight by winning 100 NA, 90 KP PA seats

ISLAMABAD - Independent candidates continued to consolidate their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream polit­ical parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

They won 190 seats in the National and KP assemblies, according to the re­sults announced by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) till Saturday.

According to available results (Form-47) from 255 National Assem­bly constituencies, independent can­didates secured 100 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 73, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentar­ians (PPPP) 54, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) three, Istehqam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) two, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan 17, Grand Dem­ocratic Alliance one, Pakistan Mus­lim League-Zia one, Majlis-e-Wah­dat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP) one, and PML three seats.

Out of 295 Punjab Assembly-seat re­sults, independent candidates won 137 seats, PML-N 137, PPPP 10, Teh­reek-e-Labbaik Pakistan 1, IPP 1, Paki­stan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) 7, and PML-Z 1.

For the Sindh Assembly, PPPP se­cured 84 seats, independent candi­dates 13, MQM-P 28, GDA 2, and Ja­maat-e-Islami 2, out of the total 129 constituencies’ results.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, indepen­dent candidates clinched 90 provincial assembly seats, PML-N 5, PPPP 4, JUI 7, JI 3, Awami National Party (ANP) and PTIP one each, out of 112 seats.

In Balochistan, PML-N secured 9 seats, PPPP 11, JUI-F 9, independent candidates 6, JI 1, Awami Nation­al Party 2, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) 4, and one each by Balochistan National Party-Awami and Nation­al Party (NP), as per the results an­nounced for 48 seats so far.

According to the ECP, over 128 mil­lion registered voters were scheduled to exercise their democratic right by casting votes for candidates partici­pating in elections for the national and provincial legislatures. The polling was held for 265 seats of the National As­sembly and 590 seats of provincial as­semblies.

Voting took place on 51 seats of the Balochistan Assembly, 128 out of 130 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As­sembly, 296 out of 297 seats of the Punjab Assembly, and 130 seats of the Sindh Assembly.

Polling was held in 855 constituen­cies out of overall 859; however, due to the death of the candidate, voting was not held in NA 8, PP 266, PK 22, and PK 91.

It was the 5th consecutive general poll for the transfer of power from one democratic setup to another since the dawn of the 21st century (2002-2024), reflecting the nation’s solid commit­ment to democracy, democratic values, and norms.

The polls were held overall smooth­ly and peacefully as no major untow­ard incident was reported throughout the country on Election Day with active participation of citizens who came out in droves to exercise their right to vote for electing candidates of their choice.

The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) ensured elaborate arrange­ments in collaboration with security departments and other state institu­tions to conduct the election in a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful manner across the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has put on hold the results of NA- 88, PS-8 and PK-90 due to certain reasons while the announcement for awaited results of nine NA seats, Punjab one and three Balochistan would be made in due course of time by the ECP.

Whereas the re-polling on the with­held sets will be on February 15, and as per the ECP, the results are to be an­nounced the same day.