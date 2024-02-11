Independents victory shakes PML-N top brass

ISLAMABAD - It was the PTI’s B-Team in the field on the polling day on February 8, and that too under an unconducive situation. They approached the crease without ‘Bat’ even.
On the other hand, all the other political parties were given a free hand to do whatever they deemed needful to outperform the PTI. Backing of the administration was an additional support for them.
On the election day, the main PTI leadership was behind bars or they were in hiding due to fears of arrest. The run-up to the elections saw incidents never seen before in the political history of the country. The PTI-backed candidates were picked, thrashed outside the offices of the returning officers, their nomination papers were snatched and, in some cases, their candidatures were withdrawn on fake affidavits.
Though, they managed to get their names on the ballot sheets.
The polling opened with the suspension of the internet across the country. However, it was all smooth until 5pm, the ballot closing time. The counting started soon after and under instructions from the party leadership, the PTI polling agents left the polling stations after having Form-45 duly signed by the presiding officers, containing vote count of each candidate at a particular polling station of the constituency.
By that time, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and now also a candidate for the premiership, Mian Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Marriyum Nawaz and others had reached the party’s Model Town Lahore office in anticipation of a victory speech to be delivered soon after the results move beyond a convincing trend.
Encouraged by the state protocol upon his arrival from self-exile a few months back, after having run a ‘successful’ election campaign, and finding his opponents in jails, Nawaz would have been expecting a walkover on February 8. Confident under ‘Saddi Gull Ho Gai Aay’ (We are almost confirmed), Nawaz Sharif and his party would have been expecting a good outcome of the day-long vote.
Footage showed the party’s senior leadership sitting across a long table with big Tv screens displaying election activities and later the vote results. It was all going well until the media, whether private or state, started showing polls trends in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The preliminary results were obviously in favour of the embattled, Bat-less, head-less and a marginalized PTI. The election night was proving to be a nightmare for the PML-N.
As the results continued pouring in, Nawaz and other top folks quietly left the party office. Nawaz, his daughter, younger brother left for Jati Umra, leaving colleagues in distress and despair. Soon after, the ECP stopped issuing results and in the next morning, the things started changing in favour of the PML-N, also giving courage to the PML-N leadership to say something on the election results and respond to the queries by the media as to why the leadership left the Model Town office. The media also raised questions about PML-N and some other parties’ silence over the night-long delay in the announcement of the polls results by the ECP. Marriyum Aurangzeb was the first among the party leaders to come forward and tell the nation that her party was hopeful and would secure victory both in Punjab and at the national level. In a tweet at 7:33 a.m. on February 9, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a senior leader of the PML-N, said that the party’s election cell was receiving the election results. She noted challenges in obtaining results due to the lack of mobile and internet services, emphasizing the party was in a stronger position. She feigned as if there was no connection between the election results and the party leadership leaving the office.
Still, a question remains why the party leadership reacted this abrupt way to the preliminary vote results and left the party office quietly, also telling the workers that it was almost over. The PML-N didn’t link the departure with the party’s poor performance, rather they said they were quite hopeful of the results. They said it was premature to form an opinion about the final outcome of the polls on the basis of preliminary results but everyone has its own interpretation of the development. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, didn’t respond to the question why the party left the office on Feb 8.
The decision of leaving the party office also gives strength to the PTI narrative that first they left the office in despair and later returned in the next day when the things were changed in their favour. Later, results also suggested that the PTI-backed candidates suddenly lost their thousands of votes and subsequently lost the constituencies. The media raised questions on the victory of the PML-N candidates, saying they would be lacking moral authority if declared winner illegally.
Interestingly, while supporters of the PTI seemed to be upset over the results in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they were anticipating victory in all three National Assembly seats, there were no victory parades even by the PML-N supporters, suggesting that they were still not sure of their victory. The PML-N supporters refrained from expressing their joy over the victory as things were moving in quite an awkward manner. “I am unable to understand why we are not doing it this time; maybe because the authorities had told us that there were terror threats. But we were ready with filled tanks of our motorcycles,” said a PML-N worker and resident of Pindora in Rawalpindi.
According to a senior official of the PML-N in Rawalpindi, the party leadership had decided to refrain from ‘wasteful expenditures’ as it was time to focus on improving the economy, an illogical explanation to the decision.
The PML-N supremo, however, turned up at the Model Town office a day later to give victory speech, suggesting that they are going to form a coalition government with PPP and the MQM also in the coalition.
Next day, PTI interim chief Barrister Gohar Ali came with a counter move to say that the PTI will try to form a government in Centre, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as it won the most seats in the general election.
According to the official results, the PTI-backed independents have won 100 seats in the national assembly and emerged as the largest single bloc in the House.