Independents victory shakes PML-N top brass

ISLAMABAD - It was the PTI’s B-Team in the field on the polling day on February 8, and that too under an uncon­ducive situation. They approached the crease without ‘Bat’ even.

On the other hand, all the other political par­ties were given a free hand to do whatever they deemed needful to outperform the PTI. Backing of the admin­istration was an addi­tional support for them.

On the election day, the main PTI leadership was behind bars or they were in hiding due to fears of arrest. The run-up to the elections saw incidents never seen be­fore in the political his­tory of the country. The PTI-backed can­didates were picked, thrashed outside the of­fices of the returning of­ficers, their nomination papers were snatched and, in some cases, their candidatures were with­drawn on fake affidavits.

Though, they managed to get their names on the ballot sheets.

The polling opened with the suspension of the internet across the country. However, it was all smooth until 5pm, the ballot closing time. The count­ing started soon after and un­der instructions from the par­ty leadership, the PTI polling agents left the polling stations after having Form-45 duly signed by the presiding officers, containing vote count of each candidate at a particular polling station of the constituency.

By that time, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo and now also a candidate for the premiership, Mian Nawaz Shar­if along with his daughter Mar­riyum Nawaz and others had reached the party’s Model Town Lahore office in anticipation of a victory speech to be delivered soon after the results move be­yond a convincing trend.

Encouraged by the state proto­col upon his arrival from self-ex­ile a few months back, after hav­ing run a ‘successful’ election campaign, and finding his op­ponents in jails, Nawaz would have been expecting a walkover on February 8. Confident under ‘Saddi Gull Ho Gai Aay’ (We are almost confirmed), Nawaz Shar­if and his party would have been expecting a good outcome of the day-long vote.

Footage showed the par­ty’s senior leadership sitting across a long table with big Tv screens displaying election ac­tivities and later the vote re­sults. It was all going well un­til the media, whether private or state, started showing polls trends in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The pre­liminary results were obviously in favour of the embattled, Bat-less, head-less and a marginal­ized PTI. The election night was proving to be a nightmare for the PML-N.

As the results continued pouring in, Nawaz and other top folks quietly left the par­ty office. Nawaz, his daugh­ter, younger brother left for Jati Umra, leaving colleagues in dis­tress and despair. Soon after, the ECP stopped issuing results and in the next morning, the things started changing in favour of the PML-N, also giving courage to the PML-N leadership to say something on the election re­sults and respond to the que­ries by the media as to why the leadership left the Model Town office. The media also raised questions about PML-N and some other parties’ silence over the night-long delay in the an­nouncement of the polls results by the ECP. Marriyum Aurang­zeb was the first among the par­ty leaders to come forward and tell the nation that her party was hopeful and would secure victory both in Punjab and at the national level. In a tweet at 7:33 a.m. on February 9, Marri­yum Aurangzeb, a senior leader of the PML-N, said that the par­ty’s election cell was receiving the election results. She noted challenges in obtaining results due to the lack of mobile and internet services, emphasizing the party was in a stronger po­sition. She feigned as if there was no connection between the election results and the party leadership leaving the office.

Still, a question remains why the party leadership reacted this abrupt way to the prelim­inary vote results and left the party office quietly, also telling the workers that it was almost over. The PML-N didn’t link the departure with the party’s poor performance, rather they said they were quite hopeful of the results. They said it was prema­ture to form an opinion about the final outcome of the polls on the basis of preliminary results but everyone has its own inter­pretation of the development. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, however, didn’t re­spond to the question why the party left the office on Feb 8.

The decision of leaving the party office also gives strength to the PTI narrative that first they left the office in despair and later returned in the next day when the things were changed in their favour. Later, results also suggested that the PTI-backed candidates sudden­ly lost their thousands of votes and subsequently lost the con­stituencies. The media raised questions on the victory of the PML-N candidates, saying they would be lacking moral author­ity if declared winner illegally.

Interestingly, while support­ers of the PTI seemed to be up­set over the results in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islam­abad as they were anticipat­ing victory in all three Nation­al Assembly seats, there were no victory parades even by the PML-N supporters, suggesting that they were still not sure of their victory. The PML-N sup­porters refrained from express­ing their joy over the victory as things were moving in quite an awkward manner. “I am un­able to understand why we are not doing it this time; may­be because the authorities had told us that there were terror threats. But we were ready with filled tanks of our motorcycles,” said a PML-N worker and resi­dent of Pindora in Rawalpindi.

According to a senior official of the PML-N in Rawalpindi, the party leadership had decid­ed to refrain from ‘wasteful ex­penditures’ as it was time to fo­cus on improving the economy, an illogical explanation to the decision.

The PML-N supremo, howev­er, turned up at the Model Town office a day later to give victo­ry speech, suggesting that they are going to form a coalition government with PPP and the MQM also in the coalition.

Next day, PTI interim chief Barrister Gohar Ali came with a counter move to say that the PTI will try to form a government in Centre, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as it won the most seats in the general election.

According to the official re­sults, the PTI-backed indepen­dents have won 100 seats in the national assembly and emerged as the largest single bloc in the House.