Indonesian Embassy facilitates nationals at early voting event

ISLAMABAD - The Committee for the Indonesian General Elections with the support of the Indonesian Embassy in the feder­al capital conducted an advance poll­ing event on Saturday at the prem­ises of the Embassy. This early voting was held for the upcoming general elections in Indonesia scheduled to be held on 14 February 2024, said a news release.

The event provided an opportu­nity for the Indonesian nationals in Pakistan to participate in the elec­toral process as well as fostered a sense of community and camara­derie among the Indonesians and their families.

The elections in democratic In­donesia will determine not only the new President and Vice President but also parliamentary and local representatives. On this occasion, the Embassy made comprehensive arrangements to facilitate more than 800 citizens along with their families from all over Pakistan to participate in the voting process in­cluding Islamabad Capital Territory. While another approximately 200 Indonesian nationals will exercise their democratic right to vote in the Indonesian Consulate General in Ka­rachi on Sunday.

In addition to serving as a platform for exercising political rights, the event transcended its primary pur­pose and evolved into a vibrant social gathering. The atmosphere was filled with laughter, music, and the taste of Indonesian cuisine as participants enjoyed the bazaar featuring food stalls, a musical event, health facili­ties, and a children’s play area.

“This event is designed not only as a political event but also as a moment of sharing happiness for Indonesians despite political differences,” said Arrozi Munib, Head of the Indone­sian General Elections Committee in Islamabad. “The ballot process was done smoothly with no significant hurdles on the ground,” added Zul­fikar Alamsyah, Head of General Elec­tions Supervisory Committee.

Moreover, the Embassy extended invitations to Pakistani think tanks and journalists, highlighting the sig­nificance of the electoral process in fostering strong democratic ties be­tween Indonesia and Pakistan and further amplifying the message of cross-border cooperation and mutual respect. One of the distinctive fea­tures of the event was the marking of voters’ fingers with special purple ink, symbolizing their active participation in the electoral process. This visible demonstration of civic duty under­scored the commitment of voters to shaping the future of their homeland through democratic means.