Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IT exports increased by 32 percent: Dr Umar Saif

APP
February 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif on Saturday said that IT exports had increased by 32 percent in the last two months due to their policies.

While congratulating the newly elected mem­bers of the National and Provincial Assemblies in the general elections in a programme titled ‘Town Hall’ of Pakistan Software Houses Asso­ciation (Pasha), he said that the formation of the government was necessary for the country, the nation, and economic stability.

Dr. Saif said that the caretaker government had formulated a roadmap for the promotion of the digital economy for the upcoming government. He said, ‘If the continuity of all our measures is endorsed then billions of dollars of revenue can be obtained,’ he said adding that the IT and Tele­com sector had become the backbone of Paki­stan’s economy.

Commonwealth Observers express satisfaction over peaceful polls

The Minister said that the provision of facili­ties to the IT sector was need of the hour. Pasha Chairman Zohaib Khan appreciated the caretaker minister Dr. Umar Saif for his excellent services to the IT sector. Later, he presented a memento to the Minister.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024