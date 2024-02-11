JI stages protest demonstration against ECP over rigging in polls

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has staged a big protest demonstration against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over the historic rig­ging in the general elections, and an­nounced to expend the scope of the protest across the city.

The protest demonstration was held outside the ECP, Sindh office, here on Saturday. JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman an­nounced to hold sit-in protests at eight major spots in the mega city on Sunday (today).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aftab Jahangir Barrister Ab­dul Jaleel and others also joined the protest, whereas JI leaders Osama Razi, Munim Zafar, Saifuddin and others addressed the protest.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners — inscribed with de­mands for rectification of polling results, chanted slogans against the election commission and those fa­cilitated and sponsored the rigging process.

Speaking on the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the mandate of masses across the coun­try was insulted on February 8. He added that Karachiites have rejected the forces of chaos, target killers, extortionists, criminals and murder­ers of 259 factory workers in Baldia Town. However, he maintained, the elements grew in the nursery of es­tablishment were imposed on the city. He made it clear that Karachi won’t accept target killers any more as it couldn’t afford the era of blood and hate once again.

Some elements have attempted to inflate the ruptured political bal­loons but everyone knows that the already ruptured balloons won’t be able to sustain, he said, adding that the eras of feudalism and fascism have gone.