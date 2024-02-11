Kakakhel lauds peaceful electoral process in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, lauded the peaceful and well-organized electoral process in the province on Saturday.
He congratulated all winning candidates and expressed satisfaction with the exceptional performance of security agencies and administrative authorities. Commending their efficiency in ensuring a secure electoral environment, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel highlighted the vigilant provincial government’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections.
“The provincial government’s mandate prioritized a commitment to free, fair, and impartial elections, and this commitment was diligently fulfilled,” stated the Information Minister.
He also praised the efforts made to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during the election process. In response to election-related grievances, Mr. Kakakhel advised candidates to approach the Election Commission office. Emphasizing the importance of abiding by the law and refraining from taking matters into one’s own hands, he outlined a path for resolving concerns.
With the election concluded, the province is now poised to move forward under the leadership of the elected representatives. The Information Minister expressed optimism for a prosperous and harmonious future for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its people.