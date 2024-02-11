Kakakhel lauds peaceful electoral process in KP

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Min­ister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, laud­ed the peaceful and well-organized elector­al process in the province on Saturday.

He congratulated all winning candidates and expressed satisfaction with the excep­tional performance of security agencies and administrative authorities. Commending their efficiency in ensuring a secure elector­al environment, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kaka­khel highlighted the vigilant provincial gov­ernment’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections.

“The provincial government’s mandate prioritized a commitment to free, fair, and impartial elections, and this commitment was diligently fulfilled,” stated the Informa­tion Minister.

He also praised the efforts made to main­tain a peaceful atmosphere during the elec­tion process. In response to election-related grievances, Mr. Kakakhel advised candi­dates to approach the Election Commission office. Emphasizing the importance of abid­ing by the law and refraining from taking matters into one’s own hands, he outlined a path for resolving concerns.

With the election concluded, the prov­ince is now poised to move forward un­der the leadership of the elected rep­resentatives. The Information Minister expressed optimism for a prosperous and harmonious future for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and its people.