Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kakakhel lauds peaceful electoral process in KP

Our Staff Reporter
February 11, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Min­ister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, laud­ed the peaceful and well-organized elector­al process in the province on Saturday. 

He congratulated all winning candidates and expressed satisfaction with the excep­tional performance of security agencies and administrative authorities. Commending their efficiency in ensuring a secure elector­al environment, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kaka­khel highlighted the vigilant provincial gov­ernment’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and impartial elections.

“The provincial government’s mandate prioritized a commitment to free, fair, and impartial elections, and this commitment was diligently fulfilled,” stated the Informa­tion Minister. 

He also praised the efforts made to main­tain a peaceful atmosphere during the elec­tion process. In response to election-related grievances, Mr. Kakakhel advised candi­dates to approach the Election Commission office. Emphasizing the importance of abid­ing by the law and refraining from taking matters into one’s own hands, he outlined a path for resolving concerns.

Pneumonia claims lives of 3 kids in Punjab

With the election concluded, the prov­ince is now poised to move forward un­der the leadership of the elected rep­resentatives. The Information Minister expressed optimism for a prosperous and harmonious future for Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and its people.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024