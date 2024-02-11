Karachi witnesses spike in cases of measles

KARACHI - The city has been seeing a surge in measles’ cases in recent weeks, indicating failure of the government-run im­munisation programme and persistent neglect of parents towards their children’s fundamental health needs. Information gathered from different public sector hos­pitals, including the Nation­al Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Dr Ruth K.M Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) showed that measles had been a continued chal­lenge for health experts since last year. “This is true but cases have increased in recent weeks,” a senior CHK doctor wishing not to be named said, adding that a significant number of these patients were reporting complications and required immediate hospitalisation. A similar response was shared by doctors at NICH. At least one family, sources said, had to shift two criti­cally ill children from NICH to Sindh Govt Infectious Dis­ease Hospital.