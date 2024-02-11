Karachi witnesses spike in cases of measles

KARACHI - The city has been seeing a surge in measles’ cases in recent weeks, indicating failure of the government-run immunisation programme and persistent neglect of parents towards their children’s fundamental health needs. Information gathered from different public sector hospitals, including the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Dr Ruth K.M Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) showed that measles had been a continued challenge for health experts since last year. “This is true but cases have increased in recent weeks,” a senior CHK doctor wishing not to be named said, adding that a significant number of these patients were reporting complications and required immediate hospitalisation. A similar response was shared by doctors at NICH. At least one family, sources said, had to shift two critically ill children from NICH to Sindh Govt Infectious Disease Hospital.